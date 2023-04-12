French investigative site claims Depardieu groped extras

FILE - Actor Gerard Depardieu attends the premiere of the movie "Tour de France" in Paris, France, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. A French investigative news website claims that the actor Gérard Depardieu harassed, groped or sexually assaulted 13 young women, mainly extras. Most of the claims reported by the Mediapart website relate to film shoots between 2004 and 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)