Smithsonian to show 120 orange statues of female scientists

FILE - The Smithsonian Institution's Smithsonian Castle is seen at the National Mall in Washington, Jan. 27, 2015. The Smithsonian will commemorate Women’s History Month in March 2022 by displaying 120 3D-printed statues depicting women who have excelled in the fields of science and technology. The life-size neon orange statues will be displayed in the Smithsonian Gardens and in select museums in the Smithsonian network in March. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)