Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The theater has been the home of the Oscars since 2001 and the organizers say the upcoming show will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues. An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that the ceremony this year will be broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)