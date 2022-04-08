'Night Raiders,' 'Scarborough,' sweep film categories at Canadian Screen Awards

Writer and Director Danis Goulet (fourth from left) stands with (left to right) Producers Paul Barkin and Tara Woodbury, actors Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Violet Nelson, Jordan Bullchild, Suzanne Cyr, and Gail Maurice, as they pose for a photo on the red carpet to promote the film "Night Raiders" in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Indigenous sci-fi thriller "Night Raiders" and suburban drama "Scarborough," are tied as the top winners in the film categories heading into the marquee bash at the Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young