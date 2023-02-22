R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets ‘life’ sentence

FILE - R. Kelly's defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, speaks at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago on Sept. 14, 2022. Federal prosecutors asked a judge Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago, which would add to 30 years he recently began serving in a New York case. Bonjean wrote in a filing last week that even with his existing 30-year New York sentence, she “Kelly would have to defy all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive.” (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)