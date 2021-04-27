Luminato Festival Toronto postponed to October due to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Joni Mitchell sings on stage during her 70th birthday tribute concert flanked by left to right, Cold Specks, Kathleen Edwards, Liam Titcomb, Lizz Wright, and Rufus Wainwright, as part of the Luminato Festival at Massey Hall in Toronto on Tuesday June 18, 2013. Toronto's arts-filled Luminato Festival is moving from this June to October due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim