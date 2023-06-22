Rapper Kodak Black faces arrest after warrant says he missed a drug test

FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Rapper Kodak Black is facing another arrest in South Florida after a warrant claims he missed a drug test that was a condition of his pretrial release for drug trafficking case. According to a warrant issued last week by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, didn't show up for a June 9 drug test. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)