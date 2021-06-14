Mexican band Los Bukis to reunite for 1st tour in 25 years

Members of the Mexican grupera band Los Bukis Marco Antonio Solis signs an album as Jose Javier Solis, center and Eusebio "El Chivo" Cortez, right, look on at press conference at SoFi Stadium on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Twenty five years after their last show as a band, the group announced that they are reuniting for a U.S. tour. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)