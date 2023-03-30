Ousted Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz takes Oklahoma church job

FILE - Carl Lentz speaks during an interview in New York on Oct. 23, 2017. Lentz, the ousted pastor of Hillsong New York City, has landed on staff at Transformation Church, a predominantly Black, nondenominational megachurch in Tulsa, Okla., that is led by pastor, author and popular YouTuber Michael Todd, the church said in March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)