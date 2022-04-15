Ex-Michigan music professor gets prison on child sex charges

FILE - Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan Campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., is shown May 14, 2021. A former University of Michigan violin professor has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a girl across states lines for sex. A federal judge who sentenced 69-year-old Stephen Shipps on Thursday, April 14, 2022 also ordered the Ann Arbor man to pay $120,000 in restitution. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)