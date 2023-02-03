Ex-prosecutor's new book details fight over indicting Trump

FILE — Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. Pomerantz writes in his new book, "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account," that then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. authorized him in December 2021 to seek Trump's indictment, and laments friction with the new D.A. Alvin Bragg that put that plan on ice. (AP Photo/David Karp, File)