Howie Mandel urges pal Jay Leno to air 'Late Night' laundry

Howie Mandel attends "America's Got Talent" season 15 red carpet in Pasadena, Calif., on March 4, 2020, left, and Jay Leno appears at the "The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special" in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2017. Mandel interviewed Leno for his podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff" and discussed the “The Tonight Show” host rivalries with David Letterman and Conan O'Brien. (AP Photo)