King Charles III in first engagement since queen's death

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greet well-wishers, as they arrive to attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town, ahead of a visit to Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary, in Fife, Scotland, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)