Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto on rom-coms and representation

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, left, with actress Gina Rodriguez are shown in this undated handout image. Since NBC's "The Good Place" came to an end in 2020, its Canadian co-star Manny Jacinto has drawn attention for one feature, especially: his objectively pretty face. He's out to prove he's more than that. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amazon Content Services LLC-Jessica Miglio *MANDATORY CREDIT*