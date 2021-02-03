'Schitt's Creek' scores Golden Globe nomination for best comedy series

TORONTO - Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" has landed a Golden Globe nomination in the category of best TV musical or comedy series.
The Ontario-show show swept its Emmy Awards categories last fall, landing seven trophies, including best comedy series.
All four leads also snagged acting trophies last year — Hamilton-born Eugene Levy, Toronto-born Catherine O'Hara, Toronto-raised Daniel Levy, and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy.
Daniel Levy also won a writing award and a directing trophy he shared with Andrew Cividino for the show, which aired on CBC and ended its sixth and final season in April.
"Schitt's Creek" has some stiff competition in its Golden Globes category: "Emily in Paris," "The Flight Attendant," "The Great" and "Ted Lasso."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.