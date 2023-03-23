Denmark's aging queen to resume most duties next month

FILE - Queen Margrethe attends the Danish Parliament's celebration of her 50th Regent's Anniversary at Christiansborg Castle, Copenhagen, on Jan. 14, 2022. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, is expected to resume most of her official duties on her 83rd birthday next month, the palace said Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)