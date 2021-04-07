The Weeknd is top nominee for May's iHeartRadio Music Awards

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are among the top nominees for next month’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Weeknd’s eight nominations include male artist of the year and song of the year, for “Blinding Lights.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)