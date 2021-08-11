Toronto film fest adds Diana biopic 'Spencer'; Riz Ahmed heads Platform jury

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana, Princess of Wales, in "Spencer" in this undated handout photo. The biopic has been added to the Toronto International Film Festival, along with two new Cannes-winning titles. Organizers have added titles to several sections, including the competitive Platform program, where Oscar-nominated "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed will head the jury. "Spencer" by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, in which Stewart plays the Princess of Wales during a tumultuous Christmas, will screen in TIFF's Special Events program after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto International Film Festival