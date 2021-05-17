Philip Roth biography, pulled last month, has new publisher

This paperback cover image released by Skyhorse Publishing shows "Philip Roth: The Biography," by Blake Bailey. The long-awaited book about Roth that was pulled last month by original publisher W. W. Norton amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against biographer Blake Bailey has a new publisher. Skyhorse Publishing has told The Associated Press that it will have “Philip Roth: The Biography” out in paperback on June 15. (Skyhorse Publishing via AP)