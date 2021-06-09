Award-winning novel 'Five Little Indians' optioned for limited TV series

Cree author and lawyer Michelle Good poses in this handout image. On the heels of back-to-back awards wins, "Five Little Indians" by first-time author Michelle Good has been optioned for the small screen. Prospero Pictures and screenwriter Shannon Masters secured the rights to adapt the novel as a limited series. Masters, whose scripts include 2013's "Empire of Dirt," is set to be a producer, writer and showrunner on the project. Published by HarperCollins, "Five Little Indians" snagged the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction and Amazon Canada First Novel Award in recent weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kent Wong Photography * MANDATORY CREDIT*