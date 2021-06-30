Boots and Hearts organizers plan medium-sized weekend summer concert series

Country music star Dierks Bentley performs at the Boots and Hearts Canadian Country Music Festival, Sunday, August 4, 2013, at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont. Boots and Hearts music festival organizer Republic Live is planning a "medium-scale" concert series this summer at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Boots and Hearts Music Festival MANDATORY CREDIT