Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

A photo of Anne Frank stands on a replica of the writing desk she once used in her family's former apartment in Amsterdam, during an event to mark what would have been Anne Frank's 90th birthday, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.