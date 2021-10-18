Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brook has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)