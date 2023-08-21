Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Spanish pop star Miguel Bosé performs at RiseUp As One at Cross Border Xpress in San Diego. On Aug. 21, 2023 Bosé wrote on his Instagram account that armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City on Friday, Aug. 18, and tied him up, his two children and household staff for more than two hours while they ransacked the premises. (Photo by Alan Hess/Invision/AP, File)