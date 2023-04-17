Soundgarden, Chris Cornell's widow settle recordings lawsuit

FILE - Members of Soundgarden, from left, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell and Ben Shepherd appear at the iTunes Festival showcase during the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas on March 13, 2014. The widow of singer Cornell and his former bandmates in Soundgarden said Monday that they have resolved her lawsuit against them, clearing the way for the release of the band's final recordings more than five years after his death. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)