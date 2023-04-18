J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army

FILE - RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, May 31, 2022. J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday, April 18, 2023 to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country's army. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)