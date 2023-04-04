Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite

This photo released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 displays the invitation to the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in Westminster Abbey. King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation. Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday. (Buckingham Palace via AP)