ABC News crew spends year in Uvalde, documents journey of survivors, families of shooting victims

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The memorial was created to honor the victims killed in the mass shooting at the school. For a year, ABC News kept a team in Uvalde. The result is a nuanced portrait of what happens over time to a suffering community, as seen in the two-hour documentary, “It Happened Here — A Year in Uvalde,” that airs first Friday on ABC and Saturday on Hulu. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)