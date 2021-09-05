China's Weibo bans BTS fan account for illegal fundraising

FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea. Chinese social media platform Weibo has banned a fan club of popular South Korean K-pop band BTS from posting for 60 days. Weibo said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, the club had raised funds illegally. The ban comes just days after photographs of a customized airplane funded by the fan club were posted online. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)