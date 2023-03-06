Daniel Harding pilots to new post as music director in Rome

Maestro Daniel Harding, the new music director of Rome's Santa Cecilia orchestra, is cheered by members of his orchestra at the end of a press conference on the occasion of his presentation to media in Rome, Monday, March 6, 2023. British conductor Daniel Harding was named Monday as music director of Rome’s Orchestra dell’Accademia di Santa Cecilia, starting in the fall of 2024. The 47-year-old conductor Harding, who has a second career as an Air France pilot, had an unusually young start as a conductor, and will arrive at the Santa Cecilia orchestra after 17 years as the principal conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)