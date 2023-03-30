Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant's plea on weapons charge

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge against a codefendant in the case against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. Prosecutors have proposed plea agreement with safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls regarding his involvement in the western movie "Rust" and the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)