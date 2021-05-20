Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. Masterson's attorney Thomas Mesereau repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand during a hearing on Thursday, May 20, 2021, to determine whether Masterson should stand trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)