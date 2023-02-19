Leiji Matsumoto, creator of 'Space Battleship Yamato,' dies

FILE - Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival held from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2013. Matsumoto died of acute heart failure in a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13, 2023, his office, Studio Leijisha, said Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)