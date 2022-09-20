With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task

FILE - Britain's King Charles III gestures during a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room (SOR) to thank Emergency Service workers for their work and support, ahead of the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lambeth headquarters in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense. (Carl de Souza/Pool via AP, File)