Director Ivan Reitman remembered as comedy heavyweight, champion of Canadian film

Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies "Animal House" and "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 75. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Sayles