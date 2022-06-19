Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

FILE - Director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg", during the 55th New York Film Festival in New York, Oct. 5, 2017. Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday June 19, 2022, for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)