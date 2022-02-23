Osheaga adds Arkells, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX to summer music festival

Max Kerman of Arkells performs at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Friday, August 13, 2021. Hamilton's Arkells are among the acts added to the 2022 Osheaga music festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

 TIJ

MONTREAL - The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is touting a stacked lineup for a planned summer comeback that includes Canadian arena rockers Arkells, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Charli XCX.

The three-day festival has announced the entire roster booked for its 15th anniversary, positioned as the first full-scale event since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other newly added artists include Kygo, the Kid Laroi, Burna Boy, Mitski and Machine Gun Kelly.

They join previously announced headliners the Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa over the July 29 - 31 weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Osheaga's last full-fledged festival took place back in the summer of 2019 before the pandemic restricted public gatherings.

Last October, organizers held a stripped-down event called Osheaga Get Together with a limited audience and 30 acts that were mostly local artists.

Weekend general admission passes are on sale and start at $375. Single-day passes, starting at $145, go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.