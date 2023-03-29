Melissa Joan Hart says she helped 'tiny kids' flee shooting

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Melissa Joan Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that she and her husband were headed to her kids’ school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)