Philip Roth tribute to be held in his native New Jersey

FILE - Author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher in New York on Sept. 8, 2008. Authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Susan Choi and actors John Turturro, Liev Schreiber and Mary-Louise Parker will be among dozens of featured guests at a Philip Roth tribute on March 17-19 in the late novelist's hometown in Newark, N.J. The Pulitzer Prize-winner died in 2018 at age 85. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)