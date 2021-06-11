Hong Kong to censor films 'endangering national security'

Anders Hammer, director of "Do Not Split," an Oscar-nominated documentary about the 2019 protests in Hong Kong speaks during an interview in Oslo, Norway, April 7, 2021. Hong Kong censors now have the power to ban films that endanger national security, prompting concerns that freedom of expression is being further curtailed in a city once known for its vibrant arts and film scene. “This film censorship system shows how freedom of expression is disappearing from Hong Kong," said Hammer recently. (AP Photo)