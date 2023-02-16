Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81

FILE - New York Mets' Tim Foli of the slides across home plate to score in the first inning of a baseball game as the ball gets away from Philadelphia Phillies' catcher Tim McCarver on July 5, 1978, the Shea Stadium in New York. McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., due to heart failure, baseball Hall of Fame announced. He was 81. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)