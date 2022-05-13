Renovated NYC museum hall showcases Indigenous perspectives

Artifacts, dioramas, and representations of Native American culture from the northwest coast of North America are displayed, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The oldest gallery at the American Museum of Natural History, the Northwest Coast Hall, is reopening to the public Friday after an extensive 5-year, $19 million renovation based on input from representatives of all the Indigenous tribes whose cultures are on display. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)