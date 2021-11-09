Pandemic sparks union activity where it was rare: Bookstores

FILE - A variety of books appear in the window of Moe's Books on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, Calif. on June 1, 2011. Moe’s Books was founded in the late 1950s by the activist Moe Moskowitz, part of the Free Speech and anti-war movements in the 1960s. Moe's is now run by his daughter, Doris Moskowitz, who has spoken of the store's egalitarian atmosphere and its tradition of valuing social consciousness alongside making a profit. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)