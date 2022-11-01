Former UK health minister draws fire for reality TV stint

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, the then British Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who led Britain's response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, was suspended by the Conservative Party on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 after signing up to a reality TV show. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)