Michael K. Williams' nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor's death

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the death of Williams has been sentenced Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor's nephew urged compassion for the defendant. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)