Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit

A stall sells souvenirs outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after canceling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations." It said she returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, "and remains in good spirits."(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)