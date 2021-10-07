Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

A member of staff displays a pile of copies of "Afterlives" by Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah in a book shop's window in London, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has fed his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)