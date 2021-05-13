Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol artwork

In this photo provided by the Chris Loomis, singer Alice Cooper stands by his Andy Warhol red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas called "Little Electric Chair" at the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona. The music legend, who has a home in metro Phoenix, announced Thursday, May 13, 2021, that he would auction off "Little Electric Chair." The gallery estimates it could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million. (Chris Loomis via AP)