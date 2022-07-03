Feds: R. Kelly remains on suicide watch 'for his own safety'

FILE - R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Sept. 17, 2019. Federal authorities are pushing back Saturday, July 2, 2022, on R. Kelly's claims that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually abuse young girls. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)