The Pompidou, Paris' temple of modern art, plans NJ branch

Vehicles pass the Pathside Building, in Jersey City, NJ, on Friday, June 4, 2021. State local and museum officials on Friday announced a partnership between Paris' Pompidou Center and New Jersey's Jersey City to transform a gutted industrial building into a satellite museum in the heart of a transportation hub for thousands of commuters that is not far from where the Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)